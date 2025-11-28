Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.
Airbus Trading Up 0.9%
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
