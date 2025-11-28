Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $26.75

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.1%

REYN opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.12 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,156,000 after buying an additional 3,071,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,775,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 409,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,015,000 after acquiring an additional 306,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.