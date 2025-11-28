Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Shares of BAND stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $128,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,456. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 14,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $218,792.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,410.65. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,795 shares of company stock valued at $881,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 163.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11,281.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

