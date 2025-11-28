Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $27.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.3333.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 79,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Progyny by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

