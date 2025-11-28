Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 2nd

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.03 on Friday. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

