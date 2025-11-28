YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 2nd

Shares of YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.
Shares of AIYY stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $11.54.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7,800.0%.
The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
