PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $127.59 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

