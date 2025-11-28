Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) PT at $13.38

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.3750.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMWB opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Similarweb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

