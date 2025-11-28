Analysts Set Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target at $21.63

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,269,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 86,416 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 630,265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%.The company had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

