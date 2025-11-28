Brokerages Set Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $2.92

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Matthew Sather acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,431.76. The trade was a 916.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,799,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 619,060 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 440.0% during the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 4,807,323 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

