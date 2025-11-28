Insider Buying: Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Insider Purchases £6,240 in Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) insider Angela Lane purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £6,240.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

SSIT opened at GBX 77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.29. Seraphim Space Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 44.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 90.60.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported GBX (0.76) EPS for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 473.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

