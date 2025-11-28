Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Insider Purchases £36,720 in Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider David Ranken Gammon purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 per share, for a total transaction of £36,720.

Raspberry Pi Stock Up 3.3%

RPI stock opened at GBX 332.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 424.08. The company has a market capitalization of £642.22 million and a P/E ratio of 72.37. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 303 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 780.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Raspberry Pi from GBX 420 to GBX 380 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.

About Raspberry Pi

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

