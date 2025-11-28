Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) Receives $15.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

KDK opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of -0.18. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,290,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,228,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

