OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages have commented on OSW. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on OneSpaWorld and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 566.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $258.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.41 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. OneSpaWorld’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

