Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernd Brust bought 216,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $702,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,005.75. The trade was a 86.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 466,771 shares of company stock worth $1,511,699. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 160.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 835,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

