Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as £194.60 and last traded at £194.50, with a volume of 80860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £190.40.

Specifically, insider Kevin Rountree bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £184 per share, with a total value of £18,400.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GAW. Peel Hunt upgraded Games Workshop Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from £165 to £180 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Games Workshop Group from £118.50 to £183 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £181.50.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £156.28 and a 200 day moving average of £156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

