High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of C$2.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment.

