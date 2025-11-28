Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.09 and traded as high as GBX 340.20. Rotork shares last traded at GBX 338.03, with a volume of 971,724 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROR. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.

The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 332.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dorothy Thompson bought 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 per share, for a total transaction of £59,874. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

