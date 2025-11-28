International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.01 and traded as high as GBX 208. International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 207.50, with a volume of 526,817 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.01. The firm has a market cap of £454.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

