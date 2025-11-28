Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.77 and traded as low as GBX 530.01. Science Group shares last traded at GBX 536.50, with a volume of 12,892 shares traded.

Science Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £236.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 549.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 533.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe sold 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55, for a total transaction of £797,500. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

