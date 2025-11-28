James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.45 and traded as high as GBX 352.35. James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 352, with a volume of 15,217 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

James Cropper Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.45. The company has a market cap of £33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.52.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 EPS for the current year.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

