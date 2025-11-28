Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.95 and traded as high as C$9.51. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 48,212 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$830.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$795.09 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

