Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,362.99 and traded as high as GBX 4,710. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 4,705.38, with a volume of 104,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morgan Sindall Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,016.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,605.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,362.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 28,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,950, for a total transaction of £1,408,671. Also, insider Mark Robson purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,451 per share, for a total transaction of £1,112.75. Corporate insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

