Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,242.25 and traded as high as GBX 1,269.50. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,263, with a volume of 1,366,948 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,487.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a market cap of £13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total value of £15,586.80. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

