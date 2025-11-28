Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as high as C$19.50. Enerflex shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 43,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.84.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerflex news, insider Paul Mahoney purchased 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$250,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,050. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.