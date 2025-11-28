Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $19.90. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $19.5790, with a volume of 95,035 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $389.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 192,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 73,833 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 19.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.