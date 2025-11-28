BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 93,323 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

