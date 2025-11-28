Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $10.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) shares last traded at $10.7850, with a volume of 510,079 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 36.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 172,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

