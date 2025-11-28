Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.60. Cato shares last traded at $3.4910, with a volume of 22,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CATO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cato to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cato Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cato stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cato worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

