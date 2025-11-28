Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.95. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.
Veradigm Stock Down 2.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
