Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.44. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 172,379 shares.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
