Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.44. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 172,379 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 207,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 299,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 34,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

