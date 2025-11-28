ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $87.18. 5,066,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,344,000. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 698.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

