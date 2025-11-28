Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fabrinet stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $19.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.34. 817,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,382. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.33. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $498.00.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. This trade represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

