Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PDD stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.80. 7,841,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in PDD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in PDD by 757.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

