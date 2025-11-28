New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20.8% Higher – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 579,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.
View Our Latest Research Report on NAM
New Age Metals Stock Performance
New Age Metals Company Profile
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.