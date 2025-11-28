New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20.8% Higher – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 579,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

New Age Metals Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

