Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pure Storage stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $225,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 786.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,493 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,811 shares of company stock worth $31,067,815. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

