Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.96. Ashford shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 209,000 shares changing hands.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

