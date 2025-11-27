Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as low as C$3.04. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 6,641 shares changing hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.00.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.

