John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and traded as low as $14.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 38,430 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.