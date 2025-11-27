John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and traded as low as $14.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 38,430 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.