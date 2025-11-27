BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as low as C$12.45. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 2,120 shares traded.

BMTC Group Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$397.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.17.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

