Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as high as C$4.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

