Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.03 and traded as high as C$52.49. Quebecor shares last traded at C$52.49, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.72.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

