Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $33.5862. Kone Oyj shares last traded at $33.4850, with a volume of 29,377 shares changing hands.

Kone Oyj Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Kone Oyj alerts:

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 39.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kone Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kone Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kone Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.