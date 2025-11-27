Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.33 and traded as high as GBX 300. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 290.02, with a volume of 17,520 shares changing hands.

Gear4music Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The company has a market capitalization of £60.83 million, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.45.

Gear4music (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 9.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Gear4music had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear4music will post 22.0105125 EPS for the current year.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

