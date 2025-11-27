CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.94 and traded as low as GBX 86.51. CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 86.51, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.61.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (38.33) EPS for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CPPGroup

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

