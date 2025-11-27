Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $0.8165. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.8219, with a volume of 120,260 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.05% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.