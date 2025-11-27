Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.1245. Opsens shares last traded at $2.1389, with a volume of 36,000 shares.
Opsens Trading Up 0.6%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
