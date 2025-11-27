Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.97 and traded as high as C$7.26. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 537,292 shares changing hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.21%.

About Dividend 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share; and (b) on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), to pay holders of Class A Shares $15.00 per Class A Share, which was the issue price thereof on the initial public offering of the Company, through the redemption of each Class A Share held on the Termination Date.

