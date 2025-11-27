Critical Survey: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) vs. Gray Media (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gray Media and Netflix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Media $3.35 billion 0.15 $375.00 million $0.41 12.11 Netflix $43.38 billion 10.37 $8.71 billion $2.39 44.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Media. Gray Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.6% of Gray Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Gray Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gray Media has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Media and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Media 5.64% 10.31% 2.17% Netflix 24.05% 41.86% 19.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gray Media and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Media 1 1 3 0 2.40 Netflix 1 12 30 2 2.73

Gray Media currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Netflix has a consensus price target of $133.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Gray Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gray Media is more favorable than Netflix.

Summary

Netflix beats Gray Media on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

