Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.43. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.5130, with a volume of 66,236 shares traded.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
