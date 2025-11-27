Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.43. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.5130, with a volume of 66,236 shares traded.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.